The Northern Governors Forum has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement in Jos on Wednesday said the Forum received with shock the death of the OPEC Secretary General who was on official duties in Nigeria when his death occurred.

Lalong said the death of Dr. Barkindo is a great loss to his immediate family, Nigeria and the international community because of his contributions to the energy sector and development of oil and gas in Nigeria and throughout the world.

He said Dr. Barkindo was a technocrat who distinguished himself in the field of oil and gas having put in many years in the industry and rising to head the NNPC where he led many reforms and initiatives to transform the industry.

Governor Lalong said Dr. Barkindo gave a good account of himself when he was elected Secretary General of OPEC as he led the Organisation through some of the most challenging periods in global energy crisis and the COVID-19 Pandemic by ensuring recovery and stability.

Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum is proud of his achievements and support towards the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and exploration of oil and gas prospects across various parts of the country including the Northern Region.

While commiserating with the family and people of Adamawa State, Lalong prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family.