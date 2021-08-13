From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has sympathised with the family of former President Shehu Shagari over the death of his Widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari who died in Abuja on Thursday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong expressed deep sadness over the demise of the former First Lady, who played a great role in the successes of her late husband and advanced the cause of women and children.

According to Governor Lalong, late Hajiya Hadiza Shagari was a humble woman who devoted significant attention to moral upbringing of not only her biological children and others she mentored, but also supported and promoted activities aimed at improving the nutrition, health and rights of women at all levels.

While asking God to grant her soul eternal rest, Lalong expressed the condolences of the Northern Governors to the Shagari family as well as Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the entire people of Sokoto State.