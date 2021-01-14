From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum and the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, have commiserated with the Government and people of Gombe State over the death of the fifteenth Mai Tangale of Biliri, Dr Abdu Buba Maisheru II.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a press statement condoled the people of Tangale Kingdom over the sudden death of the paramount ruler which he described as a monumental loss to the country.

Governor Lalong said the first-class ruler was very instrumental to the development of his chiefdom and Gombe State and also played a great role in the promotion of peace and unity in the state.

‘As the Chairman of the Northern Christian Traditional Rulers, late Dr Maisheru was a man of faith who advocated for godliness and championed inter-faith dialogue towards advocating for harmony in the north and the nation as a whole. The value he placed on education saw his subjects acquiring knowledge and contributing to Gombe State and the nation in various capacities,’ the governor said.

Also sending his condolences, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, described as painful the passing of Dr Maisharu who died at the age of 72.

He said that Gombe State and Nigeria has lost a rare gem, describing the Mai Tangale as a detribalised Nigerian.

He noted that the late Mai Tangale would be greatly remembered for his peaceful disposition and for being an apostle of interfaith harmony.

Rev Pam said the late Mai Tangale, who was the former Chairman of Gombe State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, piloted the affairs of the Board with a deep sense of service and humanity.

He prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family and the Government of Gombe State the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.