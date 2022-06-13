From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 80th birthday anniversary.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong in a statement in Jos said the former Head of State is a man of integrity, patriotism, fairness and justice which have defined his public and private life.

Lalong said Gen. Abaubakar apart from serving the nation actively in the military, rose to the pinnacle becoming the head of State where he steered the ship of the State successfully and played a pivotal role in the democratic process by handing over to a civilian administration in 1999.

Lalong also said that Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a strong advocate for the consolidation of democracy, accountability and good governance through his engagements under the National Peace Committee where he continues to interact with stakeholders and pursue democratic ideals.

He said the Northern Governors Forum has benefited from his fatherly role and wise counsel in addressing the challenges of the nation and those of the the region.

Lalong while wishing Gen. Abubakar many more years of good health, God’s grace and protection, urged him to continue to avail the nation and the Northern Region his reservoir of knowledge and experience.

