From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with business tycoon Alhaji Aliko Dangote as he marks his 65th birthday Anniversary

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong in a statement described Aliko Dangote as a source of pride to the Northern Region, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

He said Dangote has demonstrated uncommon industry, patriotism and business prowess throughout his life.

Lalong said the success of Dangote in the business world has impacted the lives of the citizens positively and contributed enormously to the economic growth of the country and continent at large.

He commended Dangote for maintaining his vision of industralising Nigeria and Africa as well as ensuring that the nation’s economy is developed in line with the abundant human and natural endowments of Nigeria which are largely under utilised.

Governor Lalong said the Northern Governors are particularly excited about the role that Africa’s richest business man has played, and continues to play in creating jobs and fighting unemployment.

Lalong said the Forum cherishes the goodwill and solidarity that Dangote has extended to States individually and collectively through direct investments in the local economy as well as his philanthropic interventions to the indigent, particularly victims of crises in the region who are displaced or traumatised.

The Forum wishes Alhaji Dangote many more years of good health, God’s blessings and protection, urging him to continue to carry on with his landmark investment activities such as the refinery which is expected to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s development.