From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as he celebrate his 75th birthday Anniversary.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement on Thursday said the former Vice President is an accomplished politician, businessman and a philanthropist who has used his opportunities in life to serve the nation and assist people in need.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the Forum recognises and appreciates his contributions to resolving some of the nation’s challenges including those peculiar to the northern region such as illiteracy, poverty, insecurity, unemployment and lack of unity.

The Northern Governors while wishing the elder statesman many more years of peace and good health, the Forum urged him to continue to serve the people and also avail the region and Nigeria as a whole, his experience, wisdom and goodwill.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .