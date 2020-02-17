Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has felicitated with Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai as he marks 60.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement said it is joining the family, friends and associates of Governor el-Rufai to celebrate God’s grace upon his life.

The group added that the governor had made tremendous impact in the journey to his golden age.

Lalong , also described Elrufai as a man who had passed through many challenges in life, ‘‘but has equally demonstrated high degree of resilience, determination and character to achieve his goals’’.

“Your passion to serve with excellence is evident in how you have used the opportunities and challenges available to you to as quantity surveyor, director general, minister, governor, as well as member of various bodies in public and private sectors to shape policies, he noted

Lalong commended the celebrating governor for providing the right environment for the forum to operate seamlessly at its headquarters located in Kaduna.

He assured el-Rufai that the body will continue to tap into his wealth of experience in finding solutions to the many challenges of the region and the nation at large.

The forum prayed God to continue to uphold him and his family as he serves Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.