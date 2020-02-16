Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on his 60th birthday.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, the group said it is joining the family, friends and associates of Governor El-Rufai to celebrate God’s grace upon his life because he has made a tremendous impact in the journey to his golden age.

Lalong described El-Rufai as a man who has passed through many challenges in life but has equally demonstrated a high degree of resilience, determination and character to achieve his goals.

“Your passion to serve with excellence is evident in how you have used the opportunities and challenges available to you to as Quantity Surveyor, DG BPE, Minister, Governor, as well as a member of various bodies in public and private sectors to shape policies,” Lalong said in the statement to his colleague Governor.

Lalong commended the Kaduna governor for providing the right environment for the Forum to operate seamlessly at its headquarters located in Kaduna.

He assured El-Rufai that the body will continue to tap into his wealth of experience in finding solutions to the many challenges of the region and the nation at large.

He prayed that God will continue to uphold him and his family as he serves the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large with diligence, honesty, compassion and determination.