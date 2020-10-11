Gyang Bere, Jos

Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on his 69th birthday celebration.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a press statement said the royal father had contributed to the development of Plateau State, the region and Nigeria as a whole through the many responsibilities he carried out over the years.

His words: “Without doubt, the story of your life has been that of excellence, diligence, honesty, patriotism and compassion as you have impacted positively on members of your immediate family and all people that have come across you.”

Lalong said as Chairman of the Plateau State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, the Gbong Gwom Jos had worked together with his colleagues to promote and consolidate on peace in the state and other parts of the Northern region as well as facilitate the economic prosperity of the people.

He noted that the Gbong Gwom has equally enhanced the dignity and integrity of the traditional institution in the state and the nation in general.

While wishing the traditional ruler more years of God’s favour and protection, Lalong urged him to continue to offer his wise counsel and wealth of experience towards assisting the forum in addressing challenges of insecurity, under development, poverty and illiteracy.