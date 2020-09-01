Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoice with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over his election victory at the Supreme Court.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement said the victory of Governor Bello is an affirmation of the mandate of Kogi people entrusted on him which he should work hard to justify.

He said “The Supreme Court judgment affirming your election victory gives you an opportunity to settle down to serve your people and fulfill their aspirations without any distraction. The people have already reposed their confidence in you and are looking up to you for the dividends of democracy”.

Lalong assured Governor Yahaya Bello that Governors of the 19 Northern States shall continue to avail him support in all ways possible to ensure that he succeeds.

He called on the people of Kogi State to rally round the Governor and put behind political, religious and ethnic differences in order to create the right atmosphere for the Government to fulfill its mandate.

The Northern Governors also urged Governor Yahaya Bello to continue to play his part in the task of finding solutions to the challenges of the region and the nation at large.