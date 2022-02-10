From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with Ekiti State Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement said the Northern Governors join the family, friends and associates of Governor Fayemi in this celebration because he has continued to work hard to promote the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria using his position as the leader of the entire Governors in the country.

Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum has found in Governor Feyemi a leader who is keen on building bridges and also passionate about the development of all parts of the country particularly through harnessing the potentials of the various regional blocks.

He said Governor Fayemi has demonstrated commitment to finding solutions to the nation’s security challenges as well as shown readiness to always support actions that will assist the Northern region and other parts of the country deal with the problems militating against peace and progress.

Lalong noted that the engagements of Governor Fayemi as NGF Chairman with the private sector, international organisations and the Federal Government among others, have led to some breakthroughs that have impacted the lives of people at various levels.

While wishing him many more years of peace, good health and happiness, Lalong urged him to continue to do his best in promoting the ideals of good governance, rule of law, and peaceful coexistence.