From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has rejoiced with Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on his 54th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement described Governor Mai Mala as a gentleman and visionary leader who is a silent achiever.

Lalong said the Governor who exudes has humility at all times, has continued to work for his people and develop the State despite the security challenges he inherited on assuming office.

He said Governor Mai Mala apart from doing his best to improve the living standard of his people, has also done well since his appointment as the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee by strengthening the party and bringing in more members while taking it closer to the people.

Lalong said Governor Mai Mala has made tremendous contributions within the Northern Governors Forum in the search for solutions to various challenges of the region and the nation at large.

He also commended his tenacity in the efforts to unite the nation particularly in the face of dounting challenges.

While wishing him more years of good health, peace and God’s protection, Lalong prayed God to continue to give the Governor the wisdom and strength to serve his people and Nigerians at large.