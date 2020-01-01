Gyang Bere Jos

The Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, says that the Forum has resolved to help build a united and a formidable country in 2020.

The Governor noted that Northern Governors have put in motion machinery towards tackling poverty, diseases and insecurity that has caused untold hardship in the region.

Lalong, in a statement in Jos, rejoiced with Nigerians on the celebration of the New Year and called for a collective resolve to build a Nigeria that is more united, prosperous and fair.

“From the record of achievements last year, 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for the upliftment of the country by supporting government at all levels to carry out development initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people,” the Governor’s statement read.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to making the desired sacrifices that are needed to building a nation that is self-sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish.”

The statement declared insecurity remains a major challenge that both the government and citizens must work together to tackle comprehensively, in order to defeat criminals who are hellbent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians.

“The Northern Governors Forum remains committed to carrying out robust initiatives towards targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region in particular, and the nation as a whole.

“The Governors of the Northern Region will continue to peer review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people oriented programmes.

“We shall continue to work closely with the Federal Government under the purposeful leadership of His Excellency President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to create the synergy that is critical to achieving meaningful development of the Northern Region and the nation at large,” the statement read.