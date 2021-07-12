From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern State’s Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala fondly referred to as Bantex.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement commiserated with his immediate family, the Governor and people of Kaduna State over the sad incident.

Lalong described the late Deputy Governor as an accomplished professional Architect, politician of high repute and integrity, who served his community, State and Nigeria with passion, honesty and patriotism.

He said “our brother and friend was a man whose primary concern was on how to ensure that justice, peace and progress prevails among people of various religious and ethnic backgrounds as well as build common ground for peaceful coexistence.

“This was clearly demonstrated in the way he conducted himself as pioneer Secretary General of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU); Chairman, Kaura Local Government; Member Representing Kaura Federal Constituency at the National Assembly; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2019; as well as several other responsibilities he was assigned throughout his life time”.

Lalong said apart from his passion for the development of the country, the late Bantex was always desirous of the rapid development and unity of the North as he worked with the Forum vigorously towards adressing insecurity, poverty, disease, illiteracy and misunderstandings exacerbated by ethno-religious sentiments.

While praying God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, Governor Lalong said his legacies will continue to be remembered for a very long time.

