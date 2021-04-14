From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has expressed grief over the killing of 12 soldiers of the Nigeria Army in Konshisha, Benue State.

The governors condemned the act and said it must not be allowed to happen again as it is capable of demoralising security personnel from giving their best to fighting insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement, said the Forum sympathises with the families of the slain soldiers and the Nigerian Army over the unfortunate incident, which occured when the soldiers were on an assignment to ensure the security of lives and properties.

The Forum urged the Army not to be discouraged by the act and continue carrying out their legitimate duty of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and assisting in maintaining internal security.

While pledging its continued support and collaboration to the Armed Forces and the security services in general, the Northern Governors appealed to the Army to remain professional and exercise caution and restraint even as they work hard to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The governors also called on the citizens to assist the security forces with useful information that will lead to the arrest of those behind the killing of the soldiers as well as the apprehension of other criminals tormenting innocent citizens across the country.