From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wives of the Northern Governors have reiterated their resolve to curbing drug abuse and other social vices bedevilling the society, according to Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

Zainab Bagudu Stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the members of the Forum courtesy visit her husband,Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

She told her husband that they were in Birnin Kebbi as part of their routine meetings to contribute to national development.

According to her, “we are here, as usual, to meet and deliberate on ways to support our spouses to boost good governance,”she said.

She explained that, their focus now was on the eradication of substance abuse, sexual abuse as well social vices in the northern states and other parts of the country.

Bagudu’s wife decried that the drug menace was a major source of concern to themselves and their husbands stressed that, part of the ways the forum adopted in tackling the menace included counseling, keeping youths occupied through sports and recreational activities to become useful members in the society.

In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku who acknowledged the invaluable roles their wives are playing, described them as tools of motivation to women in the country, individually and collectively.

He said: “you need to be encouraged and supported as mothers and leaders. You are commendably mobilizing women to do better and curbing the drug issue which is a national menace,” Bagudu added.

The Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives’ Forum, Architect Hadiza Isma Elrufai in her remarks, said that the forum holds periodic meetings to discuss issues of common interests irrespective of party affiliation.

She said that they were coming together to find plausible solutions to the common problems facing them, especially drugs.