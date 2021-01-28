The Northern Governors Forum, Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige have applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of new service chiefs and commended the outgone ones for giving their best in the service of the nation.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement, charged the new service chiefs to build on the successes of their predecessors and also learn from their challenges, in order to address the lingering problems of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes that the nation has been battling to contain.

Professor Ayade, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, congratulated Major-General Attahiru Ibrahim on his new appointment as Chief of Army Staff and said president Buhari could not have made a better choice.

He described Attahiru’s appointment as fitting, proper and deserving.

Ngige, in a statement froths media office, yesterday, described the appointment as “a befitting new year gift to Nigerians.

“…But the new appointment means a lot to the Igbo in a special way. The New Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor is from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State and of Niger Delta Igbo ethnic stock. The president has again, by this very act, debunked the propaganda and insinuation that he is an Igbo hater,” the statement said.

“The appointment, therefore, goes down as a clear testimony that the president chooses his team from the best available in any part of the country.”

The North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF), also, commended president Buhari over the appointment of new service chiefs, describing the decision as a welcome development.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, in Minna, said the new service chief will breath a new life into the security architecture of the country.

The NCGF chairman, therefore, enjoined the new service chiefs to evolve new strategies that would adequately address the security challenges in the North Central region and the country as a whole.