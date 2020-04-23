Gyang Bere, Jos and Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has banned the Almajiri system in the region given the risk they pose to the spread of COVID-19.

Chairman of NGF and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, stated this in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, after a meeting convened via teleconferencing and having 17 governors in attendance.

Lalong said it would be the second time in one month that the northern governors would meet to discuss the region’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic and evaluate some of the measures adopted by each state to deal with the situation.

Lalong said the governors discussed the risk that Almajiri children are exposed to contracting Coronavirus and unanimously decided to totally ban the Almajiri system and evacuate the children to their parents or states of origin.

He said the governors agreed to take a cue from Kano, Kaduna and Nasarawa states that had begun returning Almajiri children to families and states of origin, while those without parents are taken care of by the respective state government.

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, confirmed that all northern states, have been mandated to take steps to return Almajiri children to their states of origin.

Bagudu confirmed that the evacuation of these children was part of the concerted efforts by the northern governors, Federal Government and other stakeholders to curtail COVID-19.

While interacting with the state Task Force on COVID 19 at Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo, Bagudu said the resolution were reached at the meeting of the Northern Governors Forum in Kaduna.

“Some states have already started implementing this decision by taking back such Almijiri children to their own states of origin. I do believe that all the states in the region would soon commence the repatriation and this is for the common good of the states and Nigeria, in general,” he said.

He said the Presidential Flood Committee had availed their camp, the Internally Displaced Camp at Kalgo for the state to use as an Isolation centre or quarantine facility in case the need arises for it’s use.

“This is in addition to the ones already designated by the Task Force on COVID 19 at Kalgo Medical Centre as isolation camp and fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID -19 victims. The Task Force has also identified and dedicated a ward at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital also in Birnin Kebbi as additional facilities for COVID -19,” he said.

According to him, the Kebbi State Government has four Gene machines at Zuru, Kamba, Yauri and Argungu in addition to the one at Federal Medical Center Birning Kebbi. He said the FGN was engaging the manufacturers to upgrade the machines.