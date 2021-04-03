From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has urged Nigerians to put aside their faith, ethnicity, political and ethnic affiliations and forge a common front towards defeating various forms of criminal activities that continue to pose serious threats to the nation.

Lalong, in a press statement in Jos, rejoiced with Christians in Plateau State and across Nigeria for marking another Easter.

He said there is every reason for Nigerians to appreciate God for his mercies over the nation throughout the difficult period of lockdowns and other disruptions occasioned by the corona virus pandemic.

Lalong noted that the period of Easter calls for deeper reflection on the grace of God and the strengthening of faith in his love for mankind, which is the essence of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I therefore urged Nigerians to put aside differences of faith, ethnicity, political and ethnic affiliations and forge a common and defeating various forms of criminal activities that continue to pose serious threats to the nation,” he said.