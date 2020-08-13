Gyang Bere, Jos and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau
Northern Governors Forum has called on security agencies to investigate allegation made by former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya that “one of the Northern Governors is the Commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria.”
This came as Mailafiya, yesterday, honoured the invitation of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) over the claim.
Daily Sun gathered that Dr Obadiah arrived the Plateau State Command of the DSS in Jos along with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Pius Akumbo and Plateau State chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Saleh Bawa.
Prominent citizens were also at the DSS office to ensure he was not harassed.
Dr. Mailafiya, who spoke to journalists after his interrogation said he was asked questions about the Radio interview he granted.
He was compelled to provide a surety whose international passport, National Identity Card and other relevants documents were deposited with the DSS before he was released.
Regardless, chairman of the governors forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement in Jos, said the Forum, which has been working with the Federal Government, security agencies, community, civil society, traditional and religious leaders as well as development partners to defeat terrorism, banditry and other forms of crimes in the region, found the allegation by Dr. Mailafiya weighty and deserved thorough investigation.
“We as northern governors have met severally to discuss insecurity in the region and the nation at large where we did not only condemn the activities of terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals, but also engaged the president and all heads of security agencies in finding solutions to the problem.
“To now say that one of our members is leading Boko Haram is a serious allegation that cannot be swept under the carpet. We demand immediate and thorough investigation.”
He urged Dr. Mailafiya and indeed all citizens with useful information on the activities of criminals and terrorist groups to assist security agencies and Governments at all levels with such intelligence for proper action.
The governor also hoped that such allegations were not smear campaigns or attempts to discourage the northern governors who were putting in their best to bring an end to insecurity in the region.
He reiterated that the Forum did not, and will not support the activities of any criminal group, because they as governors and their families were also not spared as was recently witnessed when the convoy of Governor Babagana Zullum of Borno State was attacked.
Meanwhile, the governors of Niger and Kaduna States, Alhaji Sani Bello and Malam Nasir El-Rufai have hailed the successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in dealing with banditry in the North West and North Central part of the country.
The governors gave the commendation during a visit to the Special Army Super Camp 4 in Faskari, Katsina State on Wednesday to ascertain the level of successes of the recently launched Exercise Sahel Sanity.
Bello said the establishment of the super camp and exercise Sahel Sanity had achieved tremendous successes against bandits within one month.
He said that farmers in many communities that were hitherto affected by banditry had returned to their farms, expressing confidence that banditry would soon be a thing of the past.
The governor also commended the officers and men of Nigerian army for their sacrifice and urged them to sustain the tempo.
El-Rufai said the exercise, which was flagged off on July 6, had recorded remarkable successes and impressive achievements within the short period, adding that those that lived in the areas of operation could testify.
He said the biggest fear of the governors earlier in the year was that the level of banditry escalated in various states in the North West and Niger state which could cripple farming activities in the region.
According to him, the menace could lead to serious economic consequences for the country leading to food shortages and insecurity.
The members of the so called Northern Governors Forum seem to have forgotten
that it was their predecessors,who at the behest of Major General (Retd.)
Muhammadu Buhari recruited,nurtured and sired their various groups of the
Boko Haram as their custodians of Sharia-jurisprudence.
The then Governors did opely attend and watched their Boko Haram groups
during their training exercises.
It was the erstwhile Governor of Borno State,Mallam Ali Modu Sheriff,who did
bring the various Boko Haram groups under the leaderdship of the late Imam
Mohammed Yusuf.
But why must President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Security Adviser,
General Andy Owoye Azazi be thus liqiudated just because he had a list of
the Boko Haram sponsors?
What about the extra-judicial execution of Imam Mohammed Yusuf in jail
in 2009?
The members of the Northern Governors Forum ought to be questioning the
rationale behind President Buhari’s granting of blanket amnesty to his
purported repentant Boko Haram Jihadist Killer Squads?
All that Major General Bamidele Shafa, President Buhari’s Coordinator of
Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) has been doing in his gobble- de – gook
deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration (DRR) of the battle
weary and the left-out- of – battle members of the Boko Haram, the so called
repentant Boko Haram Jihdists,is to simply offer them stipends and have
them released into the society.
Prsident Buhari has further exacerbated the abysmal security situations in the
country with his dual policies of ”Visa-on – arrival” and ” Visa-free- entry into
Nigeria for all Africans.
With that,Presidnt Buhari has simply opened some floodgates for the influx
of some aliens Nilotic Troglodytes, the so called Fulbes (Fulanis) from far
away countries like Borkina Faso,CAR, Chad, Darfur ,Gambia,Mali,Niger et al,
into the country in order to swell the ranks of muslim bandits,kidnappers,
insurgents and marauders,who are rampaging all over the country.
Of course,the continued Jihadist Campaign of the Boko Haram coupled with
the ”Futahat ” Campaign of the MACBAN’s Fulani Herdsmen are all parts of
the ongoing Fulanization and Islamization of our fatherland by Mallam
Muhammadu Buhari.
President Buhari is not only a known godfather and a spokesperson of the
Boko Haram Jihadists,but he is also the Grand Patron of the MACBAN and
its Fulani Herdsmen.
Why are the member of the Northern Governors Forum calling on the
security agencies,whose members are Presidednt Buhari’s Bogeymen to go
after Dr. Obadiah Maillafiya?
They all know who the members of the Boko Haram are and who
recruited,nurtured and sired them to start with.
Of course, lots of Nigerians do know,who the sponsors of the Jihadist are.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!