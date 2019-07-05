Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman, Northern Governor’s Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has condoled with Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of Benue State over the gruesome murder of 25 persons during church service at Okoko village of Agatu Local Government of the state.

The forum also sympathised with the state over the petroleum tanker explosion in Makurdi which claimed several lives.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon Gujor, described the incident as unfortunate.

“The Northern Governors Forum condoles with one of their own, Governor Samuel Ortom, and the good people of Benue State over the gruesome murder of 25 worshipers last Sunday morning while participating in the church service at Okoko village of Agatu local government of the state.

Lalong on behalf of the 19 governors, expressed regrets that the incident was coming at a time they thought that a lasting peace had return to the state until gunmen stormed villages in Agatu to commit heinous crime of unimaginable magnitude .

He also described the petroleum tanker explosion in Ahumbe village along the ever busy Makurdi- Aliade-Otukpo road of Gwer West Local Government area of the state last week as sad.

Lalong in a letter of condolence to Governor Samuel Ortom, urged his brother to be comforted in God and to rise above the anguish and provocation the two incidents had generated in the hearts of governments and people of Benue state.

According to him, in the midst of these sad recurring human tragedies, Governor Ortom should take the bull by the horn by providing leadership that brings hope to a despondent people of his state.

“The northern governors were deeply touched and have prayed that the Almighty God show mercy to the souls of those who died in the two unfortunate incidents in Benue state.”