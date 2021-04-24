From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned killing of three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna State who were recently abducted by kidnappers.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong while reacting to the incident, described the murder of the young innocent students as shocking, barbaric and condemnable.

Lalong said there was no justification for the kidnap and murder of the innocent students who were simply in school to study and prepare themselves for service to the nation.

He said the action was an act of sheer wickedness that must not go unpunished. Lalong said the Northern governors had continued to engage the Federal Government and security agencies towards a lasting solution to this menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities particularly in schools which has great implications for the future of education in the region and the nation at large.

He said the recent meeting of the Forum with President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs was to further consolidate on measures towards addressing the security challenges of the region and the nation as a whole.

While commiserating with the families of the murdered students, the governors called for the immediate and unconditional release of the other students still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the Forum has commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the demise of the mother of Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

They described her as a loving, humble and exemplary mother that devoted her life to inculcating positive values to the younger generation and also promoting peaceful coexistence and tolerance among people of different persuasions.