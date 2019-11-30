Gyang Bere Jos

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condoled with the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the loss of his long-term aide, Umar Pariya.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong described the death of Pariya as a great loss not only to his immediate family, but to the nation at large having supported the former Vice President in his service to Nigeria.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, described Pariya as a diligent aide who demonstrated competence, loyalty and excellence in his duties as assigned by the former vice president.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the late Pariya eternal rest and give his family and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the grace to bear the loss.