Northern Governors Forum described the attack as horrifying and totalling reprehensible.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement said the entire governors and people of the region as well as other Nigerians were distressed over the unfortunate attack on innocent commuters by terrorists who have demonstrated total disregard for human lives and compassion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“While the forum sympathises with the families of the deceased as well as those kidnapped or injured, it condemns the terrorist act in totality and commends the armed forces for their quick intervention which prevented further escalation of the incident.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .