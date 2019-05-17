Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the 19 northern governors meet in Kaduna today, insecurity issue in the region is the top on the agenda.

The meeting is also likely to feature a valedictory session for the outgoing governors, as well as the election of the new chairman of the forum.

The new chairman will take over from the current chairman, Kashim Shetima, who is the outgoing governor of Borno State.

As of the time of filing this report, governors of Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Sokoto, Borno states and Benue State deputy governor have already arrived Kaduna Government House, venue of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the host governor, Nasir el-Rufai was said to be out of town.