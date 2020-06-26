Gyang Bere, Jos and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed deep shock over the demise of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Lalong in a statement described the Ajimobi as a man of integrity who served the people of Oyo State and Nigeria with excellence.

He said his sterling leadership qualities and role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress endeared him to many party members which led to his appointment as deputy national chairman, South.

He recalled the contributions of Ajimobi to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during his career where he made significant impact on its growth and development.

Governor Lalong consoled with the wife of the late governor, Florence, children and entire family, asking them to take solace in his rich legacies and accept the sad development as the will of God.

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare said: “The death of my elder brother, Ajimobi, is not only untimely, but tragic. He served the people of Oyo State for so long and so well. We wanted him to use his wealth of experience to lead our party at a time like this, but dawn came too soon for him. Now, we must bid him goodnight. I have lost a big brother, mentor and political giant. “His death is a huge loss not only to the family, but to Oyo State and the country at large. He played a huge role in the development of Oyo State and the country.”

Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central senatorial district on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the demise as ‘deeply saddened’.

The former senate leader, who tweeted few minutes after the news of Ajimobi’s death went viral on the social media, said: “My cousin, political leader and benefactor is no more. Even though, we are deeply saddened at the turn of event, we still thank Allah for a live well spent.”