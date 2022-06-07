From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the names of five aspirants for his consideration as the consensus presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Tuesday’s national convention.

The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, confirmed this when he appeared on Channelstv Sun Rise Daily, Tuesday morning.

Those that made the shortlist are said to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

According to Lalong, those whose names were submitted had been graded by the party’s screening committee based on specified criteria.

He added, however, that the shortlist did not stop other candidates from presenting themselves for the primary election.

The governors had after meeting with President Buhari on Monday insisted on a southern candidate for equity, fairness and justice.

Their meeting with the president came against the backdrop of the announcement by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu Abdulahi, that he (President Buhari) had endorsed Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate.

But according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari speaking at a meeting with 14 Governors of northern states at the State House, Abuja, declared that he has “no preferred candidate,” and has “anointed no one,” and is determined to ensure that “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party.”

