Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum said it would continue to work closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to create synergy, critical to achieving meaningful development of the region and the nation.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, stated this in the group’s New Year message issued in Jos, yesterday.

Lalong called for a collective resolution to build a more united, prosperous and equitable country.

“The year 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for the upliftment of the country by supporting government at all levels to carry out development initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to make the desired sacrifices that are needed to build a nation that is self sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish,” he said.

He said insecurity had created many setbacks in the region, saying collaborations with citizens would assure holistic measures to end the menace of criminal elements bent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians.

“The Northern Governors Forum remains committed to carrying out robust initiatives toward targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region and the nation.

“The governors of the northern region will continue to peer review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people oriented programmes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, (APC-Nasarawa) and former Oyo governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi have urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable his administration surmount social, security and economic challenges facing the country in 2020.

Adamu, a two-term governor of Nasarawa State, said the country is passing through many challenges ranging from social, security and economic disharmony.

“The president had shown commitment in the last five years and is more determined to address these and other issues of national development.

“All Nigerians including some of us in leadership positions should support the President as he work towards correcting the wrongs of the past and setting the country on the path of sustainable development,” he said.

Similarly, Ajimobi enjoined Nigerians to continue to place their trust in the Buhari administration and his team, assuring that they were capable of ensuring remarkable economic turn-around Nigerians as envisaged.

Ajimobi noted that the administration has set the tone for the revamping of the socio-economic situation through policies and projects embarked upon at the inception of the administration.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the love of the nation burns brightly in the heart of the president and he is determined to ensure legacies that would stand the test of time are in place.

“We have seen some of the giant strides of the administration in areas of infrastructure, especially transportation and power. Roads are being constructed, rail lines also being laid across the country. These are ways of further opening up the economy. The administration needs our support. A great leader takes people to where they ought to be and not where they want to be. It may look difficult now but we shall all smile at the end of the day,” he said.

In a related development, Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, called on Plateau citizens to exhibits the virtues of love, peace, brotherhood and remained united against insecurity in the year 2020.

He also appealed to President Buhari to include the Jos-Saminaka-Zaria Road and Jos Bauchi road in the ongoing road construction in the country.

He vowed to focus on empowerment of youths and Women in his Constituency in 2020.