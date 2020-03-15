Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has congratulated the new leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) led by Former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The Northern Governors’ Forum in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, expressed delight that the ACF conducted a smooth transition of electing a new leadership to pilot its affairs.

Lalong said “ The Arewa Consultative Forum as a Northern socio-cultural pressure group has played both intervention and reconciliatory roles in addressing many issues affecting the region and the country by advancing solutions and advice to relevant authorities”.

He charged the new leadership to work in synergy with the Northern Governors’ Forum in addressing critical issues confronting the region such as insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and the Almajiri phenomenon.

Lalong also appealed to the ACF not to relent in deploying its influential members to assist in reconciling various communities in the North and the nation as a whole with a view to promoting peace, harmony and tolerance which is necessary for development.

He said the unity of the north was paramount and as such, all stakeholders must put the interests of the people above personal considerations.