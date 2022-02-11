From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has assured the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Forum in the 19 northern states of the collaboration of the northern governors towards tackling insecurity challenges of the region and nation at large.

Lalong disclosed this when he received the newly inaugurated leadership of ALGON at Government House, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State, on a courtesy visit.

He congratulated them for their inauguration and said the body will be useful in working with the governors towards addressing key challenges of the northern region.

He said, so far, there is a cordial working relationship between the governors and traditional rulers, youths, captains of industries among others in addressing the challenges of poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, diseases among others.

Lalong said, as leaders at the grassroots level, the northern ALGON Forum stands in a good position to contribute to finding lasting solutions to the region’s economic and security problems by working with all stakeholders, especially the governors.

Chairman of the group, Bala Usman Chamo, who is the ALGON chairman in Jigawa State, said they were at Government House, Jos to pay respects to Governor Lalong who is the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and a leader who has demonstrated passion and support for the development of the local government system.