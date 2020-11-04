Chinelo Obogo and Fred Ezeh

Governors of the 19 states in the North Central, North East and North West, under the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), have come under fire following their call for regulation of social media in the country.

Rising from a recent meeting, the governors, among other issues, urged the National Assembly and the Executive arm to ensure that the controversial social media bill is passed into law.

The meeting was attended by the Senate president, the deputy speaker and other members of the National Assembly, the Chief of Staff to the President, ministers of Federal Capital Territory as well as Information and Culture, the Inspector General of Police, principal officers of the National Assembly, chairmen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers Council led by the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who read the communique said: “The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria.”

Reacting yesterday, several persons told the governors to tackle the weightier problems insecurity in the region before making social media their priority.

In a statement, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it would resist any attempt by the Federal Government to regulate the social media which, it said has given Nigerians freedom to speak and express themselves. It expressed fears that such move could lead to negative reactions from the youths which could snowball into another round of civil unrest.

President of youth wing of CAN, Apostle Nyeneime Andy, who addressed journalists in Abuja, suggested that government jettison the idea of regulating social media, and look for alternative means of managing the 21st century youths who are used to social media.

“Social media is a strong platform that can be used to sharpen discussions, even though it has negative side. Millions of people make their daily living from social media. Even when some people claims that it destroys, millions of others are also learning from social media.

“In fact, Facebook seems to be the strongest religion in the world. The fact that there are few negative sides to it does not mean there are no good sides. Undoubtedly, the positive side of social media outweighs the negative side.”

This is as the Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) threatened to sue the governors and the National Assembly if the bill is passed and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online. We won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with that right. #NoToSocialMediaBill,” SERAP tweeted.

Also, enraged, former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili tweeted: “I am certain that some of the best minds in the North are ashamed of that bunch that gathered together as “Northern Governors” and wrote that trash on the #EndSARS protests as well as #SocialMedia. No wonder all economic, human and social indicators of Governance remain dismal.”

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, is alarmed that despite the fact that many northerners were being killed daily by bandits and insurgents, the governors were more focused on trying to censor free speech.

“Northern Governors; Their kinsmen are being slaugºhtered daily by bandits and insurgents, their people are daily being kidnapped and impoverished by ransom, their women raped and their villages are under siege. Their people live in fear and funerals, yet, social media is their problem.”

Former aide to president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri also tweeted: “Northern Nigeria has the following challenges: Boko Haram, herdsmen, bandits, highest poverty rate on earth, 13 million out of school children, yet, Northern Governors’ priority is censoring cocial media. These governors are a social mafia! The real reason why northern governors are against social media is the same reason many of them were upset with Jonathan because he built 165 Almajiri schools. Social Media is opening the eyes of the Almajiri, and once their eyes are open, their hold over them ends.”

Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu said: “Northern Governors should focus on the poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, kidnapping killings, street kids in the North. Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers are the least of the problems of the North. The main problem in the North is the Northern Governors, Northern traditional rulers and Northern religious rulers. There is no need demanding #SecureNorth. The demand should be #FreeNorth.”

Another social media influencer, Gimba Kakanda said: “I’ve never been this ashamed of our leaders” while Wale Adetona said: “Northern Governors are not calling for an end to the killings in the North, it’s social media that is their problem. They are so scared they’ll all be exposed soon. Please give us their names!”

Others who reacted included: @Rinu, “They never expected that we will Soro Soke. E shock them. Now they want to silence us. That time has passed. We refuse to be gagged. SayNoToSocialMediaBill.”

@Badman, “They want to silence us online also. Our leaders are shameless.SayNoToSocialMediaBill.”

@Sheylax, “This is a Democratic Era, Our human rights must not be violated, we have rights to air our views on social media.”

@Ayemojubar, “Northern governors are not concerned with insecurity or banditry, social media is their problem. Backward, stone-age generation.”