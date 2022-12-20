From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups (CACSG) has maintained that its earlier call for the removal of the Director General of Nigeria Institute for Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) Zaria, Prof Kabir Mohammed has not changed.

The group in a statement by its Spokesman on Tuesday, Comr. Abbas Usman noted that it became necessary to set the record straight on why it is demanding the removal of the leadership of the Institute under Prof. Kabir.

To him, “in recent times we have commented on issues of national interest and development, hence, we have commended and appreciated leaders whose leadership disposition and acumen are exemplary and distinct and as well knock those who have performed below expectations.

“We have stated and would state for the up-tenth time the failures and maladministration of Prof Kabir Mohammed led the management of NILEST.

“Prof Mohammed as the helmsman of the institute has failed to harness the potential of the leather industry with the wealth of human and material resources available at his disposal.

“As a research and training institute, the DG couldn’t periodically organize training for young men and women for self-reliance in the leather industry in a bid to curb unemployment in our region and the nation at large.

“How many staff have gone for training since his assumption to the exalted office of the DG? He queried.

The group, however, maintained its demands which include an immediate sack of Prof Kabir as the Director General of the Institute, the need for investigation of the Institute by the anti-graft agencies.

“We demand that the DG tell Nigerians the total number of staff trained under his leadership in the area of leather technology that will enable NILEST to be at the forefront of the leather sector in Nigeria and globally.

“The DG should highlight NILEST’s deliverables in research, development and innovative new technologies for the leather sector since 2021 to date

“The Government should immediately replace Professor Muhammad Kabir with someone with technical know-how and network to annest the potential of the institute”.