From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly, on Monday asked the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to resign his position over his failure to manage the country’s economy sustainably.

The group, who spoke through its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, alleged that the apex bank boss’ presidential ambition was dividing his professionalism and competency, hence, the need for him to tender his resignation letter or be forced to do so.

To this group, Emefiele’s continuous staying in office signifies more economic woes for the country if the needful is not done in good time, argued that the country could no longer cope with his “mediocre and incompetency”, efficient policies somersault that had plunged the country into a further economic quagmire.

According to Salihu, the CBN under Mr Godwin Emefiele has performed so woefully that the Nigerian economy that was termed one of the fastest-growing before his emergence as governor, is today a mirage and a pity compared to even minor economy in Africa.

“When he took over the apex bank of Nigeria, our Naira, which is our official currency of transactions was at an exchange rate of about N170 against the dollar. Today, we need it has gone had hone very bad as naira is on free fall against the dollar at about N530.

“Unfortunately, the government turned deaf ears when there was a public call on Mr President not to reappoint him for a second term in office. Today, the fear of many Nigerians is manifesting in how fast the Nigerian economy is nose-diving as seen in the all-time high inflation.

All the programmes of the CBN under the watchful eyes of Mr Emefiele have been hijacked by greedy politicians and gov’s cohorts who are hell-bent on enlarging their already very fat pockets to the detriment of our growth and well-being of the masses.

“For example, Mr Emefiele was dishing out bureau de change (BDC licenses to members of the National Assembly even when he knew these people lack the professionalism to do such businesses. The dollar is always made available to those individuals just on a call.

“While Mr President is working his sleeves out in the fight against corruption, some supposed lieutenant such as Mr Emefele are busy aiding it and thereby playing down on Mr President’s effort.

“Again, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has failed to submit its audited account to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for scrutiny since 2010 till date, as confirmed by The Chairman, House Committee on Finance Rt. Hon. James Faleke.

“Hon. Faleke in an interactive session with the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Edward Adamu, said the apex bank also failed to remit about N800 billion to the Federal Government.

“All Nigerians hope that the E-Naira wallet initiative that is to kick off on the 1st of October, 2021 will meet the aim of the initiative and fulfil the expectations of many Nigerians and not a criminal medium to funnel out funds to support the selfish presidential ambition of Mr Emefiele.

“We are calling on Mr Emefiele to resign his position as the governor of CBN or face our wrath as we are ready to occupy the premises of his office en-mass in a few days from until he resigns”, he threatened.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.