From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to immediately secure the release of Katsina-born business mogul and activist, Mahdi Shehu, who is believed to have been re-arrested by the police on Saturday morning in Kaduna.

Shehu, who is chairman of Dialogue Group, is said to raised the alarm over alleged diversion of N52 billion security funds by Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, a development the group alleged has worsened the security situation in Katsina State.

President of the NYCN, Isah Abubakar, at a press conference in Kaduna, said the police would have collaborated with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged diversion, instead of detaining the whistleblower.

“The unlawful detention of Mahdi Shehu by Katsina State is an abuse of human right.

It is with great sorrow and dismay to hear the news of the refusal of the police via the Katsina State government to release activist, Mahdi Shehu, despite a court order to that effect.

“It is inappropriate to hunt down a man who raised his voice for the benefit of the voiceless majority of northern Nigeria and Katsina State in particular. We expect his allegation to be challenged by facts and figures, not intimidation by the Katsina government.

“Governor Masari, who has been a victim of injustice in the past shouldn’t have been the one carrying out this unlawful assignment on his brother, the alleged diversion of N52 billion of Katsina State security vote should be the issue of contention. The least we expect is to set up a panel of enquiry to look into the case objectively.

“We demand that Mahdi Shehu be released unconditionally without further delay while EFCC should commence an investigation into the alleged diversion of N52 billion security vote of Katsina state taxpayers money. Amnesty international should urgently look into the violation of human right by the Katsina State government on the person of Mahdi Shehu.”