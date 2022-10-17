From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Arewa Citizens’ Watch for Good Governance. (ACWGG) on Sunday asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu to resign over an alleged compromise of the voters register under his watch.

Chairman of the group, Mohammed Grema Adamu in a statement further alleged the registration of foreigners in “18 states that would help generate 10 million fake votes using preloaded fake accreditation”, quoting one Ikenga Ugochinyere Michael from Imo State.

According to Adamu, the buck stops on the INEC Chairman’s office, hence, the weighty allegation of “Criminal Electoral Treason” leveled against him by Mr. Ikenga and his co-travelers must not be swept aside.