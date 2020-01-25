Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group of Northern youths under Arewa Youth Assembly on Saturday carpeted the Supreme Court over its recent judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and his replacement with Sen Hope Uzodima as Imo State Governor.

The apex court had on January 14, nullified the election of Chief Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the winner of March 19, 2019, governorship election in a circumstances that had been trailed by mixed feelings.

To show its opposition to the development, the group, through its clerk, Desmond Minakaro, threw its weight behind the recent protest embarked upon by main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the spex court judgement.

According to Minakaro, “it has become pertinent to speak against the backdrop of the Supreme Court ruling on all the the governorship cases after the inglorious verdict on Imo State.

“While we still maintain our standpoint on the fact that we totally reject the Imo ruling, we find it a solemn duty to congratulate all the governors who won their cases at the apex court.

“Let it be on record that, the Arewa Youth Assembly fully supported the protests across the country organised by the PDP in the wake of the judgement in the Imo governorship tussle which saw the ouster of Emeka Ihedioha and the elevation of Hope Uzodima.

“In fact, we feel these protests which occurred throughout the federation is instrumental to making the Supreme Court to have a rethink by dispensing justice properly.

“We on this note salute the judges who passed the judgement because they have succeeded in restoring the hope of the common man in the judiciary at least, for now,” he said.

The group also commended the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus for championing the peaceful protest to register their position on the judgement.

“The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Prince Uche Secondus has demonstrated an uncommon act of bravity in leading these protests which compelled the Supreme Court to do the right thing in the subsequent pending cases.

“To this effect, the Arewa Youth Assembly deems it fit to congratulate Uche Secondus and to urge him to sustain the tempo by constituting an entrenched defiance in the face of glaring act of judicial manipulation in our country,” he added.