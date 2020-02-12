A group, Northern Coalition For Peace and Development, has cautioned the elite against politicising issues of national security.

The National Secretary of the group, Malam Attahiru Adamu , made the call at a press conference, yesterday in Kaduna.

He said the group had met to appraise the security situation in the country and agreed that it was important for Nigerians to support the Federal Government and security agencies to tackle the challenges.

“Politicising the issue of national security by some groups of do-no good among our political elites is much dangerous and pose a serious threat and concern to challenges facing our dear country today,” he said.

“There is urgent need for all Nigerians to unite and support the efforts of both the Federal and state governments towards fighting crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery among others.”

Adamu said the group was also against recent agitation for the sack of service chiefs, saying that those making the call have not provided “reasonable alternative” and way forward to address the security challenges in the country.

“They are only seeking the dismissal of the security chiefs in order to see the appointment of those they can push around to do their bidding at the expense of our collective interest.”