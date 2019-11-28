The Northern Nigeria Youth Frontiers and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) have commended Zamfara House of Assembly for repealing the law that granted life pension to former governors and other political office holders of the state.

The law, which was repealed by the assembly on Tuesday had been assented to by Government Bello Matawalle.

The northern group’s Chairman, Dr. Abubakar Salisu-Taruni and Secretary, Sirajo Habib-Tsafe, at a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday, lauded the stand of state Assembly for taking the bull by the horn in repealing the controversial pension law for political office holders.

“However, we urge them to organise a public hearing to investigate atrocities including looting of the state treasury allegedly committed by the immediate past administration of the state.”

Similarly, CISLAC commended Assembly for abolishing ‘despicable’ life pension law in the state.

Mr Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC statement said payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors, their deputies and former speakers and their deputies, was a way of siphoning public treasury.

He encouraged other states with similar laws to follow suite to uphold prudence, accountability and openness in governance. “We appreciate constructive legislative process that repealed the contemptible law in the state assembly.

“This fruitful legislative action is a declaration of readiness for people-oriented legislative process, which if sustained, will positively transform the state’s socio-economic and political spheres,’’ he said.