From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) over the weekend called on the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to immediately secure the release of Katsina born business mogul and activist, Mahdi Shehu who was said to have been rearrested by the Police on Saturday morning in Kaduna.

Mahdi Shehu who is the Chairman of Dialogue Group was said to have been critical of the incumbent governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, over the alleged diversion of N52 billion security funds, the development the group believed to have worsened the security of people of Katsina State.

To this group, detaining Mahdi for weeks, released, and rearrested was tantamount to deliberate infringement on his fundamental rights as a Nigerian by the Police who should know better.

Addressing the newsmen in a press conference at Arewa House Kaduna, the President of the group, Isah Abubakar, said, Police would have collaborated with the Economic and Finacial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the diversion allegation instead of unending detention of the whistleblower.

“The unlawful detention of Mahdi Shehu by the Katsina state is an abuse of human right.

“It is with great sorrow and dismay to hear the news of the refusal of the Nigerian Police via the Katsina State government to release activist Mahdi Shehu despite a court order to that effect.

“It is inappropriate to hunt down a man who raised his voice for the benefit of the voiceless

majority of Northern Nigeria and Katsina State in particular. We expect his allegation to be

challenged by facts and figures, not intimidation by the Katsina state government.

“Governor Masari, who has been a victim of injustice in the past shouldn’t have been the one carrying out this unlawful assignment on his brother, the alleged diversion of 52 billion Naira of Katsina state security vote should be the issue of contention.

“The least we expect is to set up a panel of enquiry to look into the case objectively.

“We demand that Mahdi Shehu should be released unconditionally without further delay while EFCC should commence an investigation into the alleged diversion of N52 billion security vote of Katsina state taxpayers money.

“That Amnesty international should urgently look into the violation of human right by the

Katsina state government on the person of Mahdi Shehu.

“That all international intervention funds and grants to the Katsina State government should be suspended until Mahdi regains his freedom and the allegation of misappropriation is investigated.

“That the Presidency should intervene in the abuse of the fundamental human rights of activist Mahdi Shehu by the Katsina State Government”, Isah added.

Photo: L-R: Second in Blue Kaftan is the President of NYCN, Isah Abubakar while addressing the news men over the continuous detention of Mahdi Shehu in Kaduna.