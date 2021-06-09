From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Solidarity Forum (NSF) has appealed to North East residents to support the Nigerian military with credible information to curb the scourge of insecurity plaguing the region.

The group praised the Armed Forces for the ongoing joint military operations in the region.

NFS Publicity Secretary Umar Gundiri noted in a statement that ‘the able leadership of the Defence Headquarters has produced positive results in the fight against criminals and terrorists in the North West and North East.’

Gundiri claimed that the troops had repelled an attempted attack by bandits on some locations along Kaduna-Zaria highway.

‘This was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna by the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, which said that several bandits were neutralised by the troops.

‘Earlier, over 50 fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorist group were killed in a futile attack on Damboa LGA of Borno State.

‘The fighters were killed by troops of Nigerian Army in conjunction with Air Component of the Operation on Wednesday 2 June 2021,’ he said.

He, however, noted that there is still much to be done, adding that the AFN must continue steadfastly in the task of restoring peace in the region.

‘The Northern Solidarity commends the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their renewed spirit of oneness. Importantly, the leadership of the DHQ should be commended for carrying the arms along.

‘NSF call on northerners and residents in the region to back ongoing military operations.

‘The development of the region is at stake and we must not allow the sacrifices of our military personnel to be in vain.’