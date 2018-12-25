Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A northern group under the umbrella of Arewa Progressive Movement for Good Governance (APMGG), North West zone, has called for the relocation of Nigerian Breweries, Kaduna, saying that the company is now a threat to its host community.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director General of the group, Comrade Ibrahim Ahmadu, it also noted that over 800 trucks in the company’s fleets were real threat on the state and federal roads apparently in the area.

While noting that the brewing company had failed in its social responsibility to the host communities, the group called on Governor Nasir El-rufai not to give the company a waiver to move the trucks around the roads during some particular hours of the day.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of this noble movement has been drawn to the passionate request of Nigerian Breweries to the Kaduna State government to grant them a waiver enhancing over 800 trailers of Nigerian Breweries Plc to move around the state and federal roads at certain restricted hours.

“The Kaduna State government in 2016, had issued an Executive Order restricting the movement of trailers and other big trucks on township roads from 6am to 7pm. This was to reduce heavy traffic jam usually caused by those trailers and the recklessness of the drivers resulting to numerous accidents. This according to the state government was to save lives and reduce the stress of Kaduna citizenry.”

The movement said after a thorough investigation of Nigerian Breweries, in a letter signed by the Public Affairs Manager, Mr. Danjuma Ekelle, it was advancing 10 reasons in why Kaduna State government should not go back on its words by granting the waiver:

“That the Nigerian Breweries has contributed to the deplorable state of our roads through its heavy-duty trucks and trailers. For example, in Nasarawa area, near Kakuri, where one of it factories is located, the youths recently protested and stop the company’s vehicles from passing through their roads.

“Their drivers are terribly reckless and always obstructing traffic in town especially around Kudenda, Kakuri and on Sabo express; one can check their records of booking with KASTELEA.

“They are not cautious and responsible because their production activities in Kakuri area have heavily polluted the entire Majera area. And the company till now, has only paid cosmetic attention to that issue.

“That the company has never embarked on road rehabilitation in the host communities as a social responsibility project and as such is not a good manager of roads.

“That the company has over 800 trailers which they themselves cannot control and some are owned by other people, so how can one account and manage what he can’t control.

“Kaduna State should take a cue from Kano State and see that the sanctity of the state is brought to its road by disallowing heavy trucks in the day time. Kaduna roads are safe now and we cannot go backward.

“That this group will consult other human rights groups and take the company to a court of competent jurisdiction to challenge the activities of the company in residential areas.”