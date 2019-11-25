Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Assembly, a northern group, on Monday commended the Federal Government for conferring the ‘National Productivity Order of Merit’ award on the immediate past Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsuka, (UNN), Prof. Benjamin Chukuma Ozumba.

The group congratulated Prof. Ozumba, a Consultant Gynecologist whose tenure as a Vice Chancellor ushered an era of innovation for which the university stood out.

The group, in a statement signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu, said the Ozumba had done a lot for the university community in Nigeria.

According to the group, “Prof B C Ozumba’s tenure was a period of revolution, discovery, inventory, infrastructural development, more academic work and harmony within and immediate host communities of the institution.

“Some of his achievement that attracted us included establishment and launching of the first and only university embeded incubator (THE ROAR NIGERIA HUB) in sub Saharan Africa in May 2017

“He initiated first and only university-based tractorization in Nigeria in partnership with private sector.

“He established the first and only university-based science park (Lion Science Park) in sub Saharan Africa.

“He established the first and only university-based laptop assembly plant (LION Technologies) which assembles laptops for the students and staff of the university.

“He revived the UNN agricultural farm ltd by establishing a pilot project for diary farm, small farm, piggery, poultry among others which some states have keyed into, restored the research culture for which UNN is known for by facilitating the formation and registration of over 200 research units with appropriate incentives for take off.”

On infrastructure he said, “Prof. Ozumba embarked on massive infrastructural development for the UNN which including Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science Purpose building, renovation of dilapidated hostels and building of more hotels for pharmacy students and many more too numerous to mention.

“Arewa Youth Assembly commend the Federal Government for finding him worthy of this award for he has served our nation via education with dedication, enthusiasm, hardwork, honesty, zeal, love, trust, passion, integrity, commitment, courage and he is ready and prepared to contribute his wealth of knowledge and experience to move this this nation forward.”

Other notable distinguished Nigerians to receive the award alongside Ozumba on Thursday include the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali (retd), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among others notable Nigerians.