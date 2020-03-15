Daniel Kanu

Association of Northern Women Entrepreneurs (ANWE), has called for the inclusion and empowerment of more women in national affairs in order to grow the economy and create more wealth in the country.

Chairperson of ANWE, Barrister Hafsat Dange said there is a need to adequately cater and provide an environment conducive for business to create space for women in the region to strive.

She explained that the mission of ANWE is to support the development of northern women through financial independence as well as making contributions to the nation’s economy.

The group made their position known at a recent event in Sokoto State.

Dange said the need to adequately cater and provide a conducive business environment, aimed at creating a viable business space for women in the region to thrive, was the focal point at a seminar and exhibition organized by the association.

In her contribution, the Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio 91.7 FM, Mrs. Toun Sonaiya, disclosed that she unveiled the Muryar Mata initiative with a vision to amplify the voices of Northern Women through radio.

Mrs. Sonaiya has been at the forefront of lending voices to women in the country with her advocacies that put the welfare and priority of the women folks as her main concern and projects.

The National President, Muslim Sisters organization, Amina Musa Sakaba, drew lessons and references from the Hadith in support of women entrepreneurship.