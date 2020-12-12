From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

CNG Spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement on Saturday, described the late Nda-Isaiah as a passionate journalist and Northerner who identified with the struggles of the people.

CNG’s statement reads:

‘The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is saddened by the news of the passing of Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda Isaiah.

‘Mr Isaiah, a reputed pharmacist, prolific writer and skilled politician was also a passionate northerner who identified with the aspirations and struggles of the everyday northerner.

‘The CNG shall for a long time feel the huge vacuum created by the passage of this gentleman who had been a strong pillar to the group since inception.

‘Mr Isaiah had been forthcoming with support, encouragement, mentorship and guide to the CNG a privilege that greatly promoted its activities.

‘While wishing his family, associates and staff members the fortitude to bear this monumental loss, we at the CNG have equally lost that great man of exemplary qualities and foresight.’