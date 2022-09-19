From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A group on the Platform of the Northern Young Christian Forum of Nigeria (NYCF), has lauded the appointment of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi as the National Youth Co-ordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the group, there is no better person for the position than the governor, given his impressive political achievements, exemplary leadership and strong connection with young people across the nation.

A statement signed by the group’s Secretary-General, Paul Idoko, described Bello as a bridge between the young and older generations as well as the north and south.

Idoko said; “In Kogi, Bello’s youth inclusiveness in governance has set the path for the other states to follow.

“We welcome the choice of His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello as the national youth coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council as a smart move. Bello ticks all the boxes.

“At 47, he is pretty much a youth and the youngest political leader in the country. Governor Bello is intelligent, widely accepted and commands the respect of Nigerians. He will be critical for the APC, especially as he is loved by Nigerians irrespective of age, religion and ethnicity.

“Bello has done a phenomenal job in Kogi. No governor or any current political office holder in the country comes close in terms of actually engaging youths at the highest level. He has bucked the trend, leading to inclusive youth participation in governance.

” Like himself, his deputy is a youth. Bello’s Chief of Staff and deputy are also young people. He is also surrounded by aides who are below 30.

“Recall in May, Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP hailed Bello’s youth-friendly leadership. He said ‘governance is not just sending young people to the social media for the campaign, but engaging them in active governance the way you (Bello) are doing here.

“On the national front, Bello has changed the dynamics. At the last primaries, he helped some aspiring young Nigerians emerge as party flagbearers”.

Aside from his inexorable linkage to the Nigerian youths, Idoko said the governor has demonstrated an incurable penchant for gender-balancing in his cabinet.

“Since 2015 till date, the Secretary to the State Government has been a woman. The Governor at the beginning of his administration also had a female chief press secretary. His current aide-de-camp, against the usual convention, is a woman. Several women are also serving as special assistants, commissioners, advisers and even local government administrators.” He said.

The group, therefore, charged Governor Bello to see his latest appointment as another step toward a secure, united and prosperous nation.

It tasked the governor to quickly hit the ground running, designing a blueprint that will lead the party to victory.

They further expressed confidence in Bello’s capacity to succeed on the job.