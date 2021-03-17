From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Northern Nigerian Professionals Forum (NONIP) has described the recent ulterrance of the National Security Adviser to the President, Babangana Munguno has unprofessional and uncalled-for.

The group in a statement signed by

Dr Adamu Aliyu Babba, its Zonal Publicity Secretary said the resolution followed their emergency national executive held in Kaduna on Wednesday to discuss issues of National Security as it affects the survival of Northern Nigeria

“Our stand on the utterances of National Security Adviser to President on the alleged misplacement and controversial supply of $1billion scandal of arms by the past Service Chiefs is totally condemnable and unfortunate.

“The NSA must accept his failure and lack of openness to other stakeholders in bringing result out of the constant challenges of insecurity that is bedeviling every region of the country, which the North suffer must.” It stated.

It noted that as a professional body, it viewed the interview granted by the NSA as uncalled for and very harming on the success of the operation against terror, banditry and insecurity across the country.

“We observed that, the interview has not only damaged our spirit of encouragement but made to understand, there were reported escalation of attacks and kidnapping across the North which may be translated as to ardently affect motivational and encouragement of many of our soldiers in the field of battle.” It further explained.

It urged the NSA to urgently come out and seek forgiveness and apologized to Nigerians and thereafter open a corridor of synergy by seeking authentic intelligence from other stakeholders.

It added that such stakeholders should include affected governors of such troubled states; traditional and community leaders who have a clear first hand background information rather than those feeding him with different views on the continued challenges facing the North.

The group also deagreed that the NSA was misquoted in the interviews, saying “nobody forced him to grant such interview without clarification or taking into cognizance of his position as a keeper of Nigerian security apparatus and coordinating head.

It however commended the continued efforts, sacrifices and commitment of governors of Zamfara and Sokoto states by their concern and engaging a corridor of contacts, atmosphere of ensuring peaceful coexistence, understanding and synergy with security heads and other stakeholders toward ensuring that lives and properties of their people are secured.

According to the statement, “their commitments for bringing relative peace atmosphere, provision of logistics support and synergy with security in their states despite harsh reactions and attacks by some hired unscrupulous individuals is commendable.

“We are in support of their initiative by encouraging dialogue and amnesty with those bandits that are genuinely committed to surrender or lay their weapons; we also encouraged them to continue with their effort of support and sustaining community policing to reduce the menace of such banditry, kidnapping and other crimes activities in the region.” It said.

The group however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that the nation is in total war with armed groups such as Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers in order to put all the necessary apparatus of our security and attention to such challenges.

“We appreciate the role of the new Service Chiefs by initiating a visit to some of the trouble areas aimed at ascertaining the level of challenges and complaints from the officers at battle grounds in order to boost their morale and ensure protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.” The statement reads in part.