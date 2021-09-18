By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The National Chairman of the Northern Leaders Youth Forum (NLYF), Elliott Afiyo, has asked the APC and other parties to immediately collapse their structures and rally behind Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, citing his record of good governance and infrastructural accomplishment in just a little over two years.

Afiyo said he and the members of his organisation are highly impressed by the legacy projects in the state and that the NLYF is committed and willing to deploy both human and material resources to ensure governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is returned for a second term.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Elliott Afiyo, over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa State.

Speaking on the outstanding infrastructural development by the Adamawa state governor, Afiyo said: ‘We are highly impressed by the infrastructural developments in Adamawa State.

‘We observed with great disbelief that such a feat could be achieved in just two years in Adamawa State that is not part of the oil-producing states.

‘We sincerely commend Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and his team.

‘In view of this thereof, we want to assure him that NYLF will do whatever is possible within the confines and ambit of the law, to ensure that he comes back in 2023 to continue with his good works.’

The statement added: ‘To this end, we wish to appeal to other parties in Adamawa State to collapse their structures, support and vote for Fintiri during the Gubernatorial elections come 2023.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.