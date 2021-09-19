By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The National Chairman of the Northern Leaders Youth Forum (NLYF), Elliott Afiyo, has asked the All Progressives Congress and other parties to immediately collapse their structures and rally behind the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, because of his outstanding display of good governance and monumental infrastructural accomplishment in just a little over two years.

Afiyo said he and the members of his organisation were highly impressed by the legacy projects in the state and sated that the NLYF was committed and willing to deploy both human and material resources to ensure Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri got returned for a second term.

Afiyo made this disclosure in a statement he issued over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.