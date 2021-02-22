From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Arewa Youth Patriotic Movement (AYPM) has called on the Federal and Oyo State governments to set up a panel to critically examine the recent mayhem in Oyo State and come up with how to compensate the victims of the crisis.

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Yahaya Salisu, told newsmen at Arewa House, Kaduna that, his group was apprehensive over the alleged attacks on Fulani in the southwestern part of the country.

According to Salisu, AYPM was genuinely worried and troubled by the unconstitutional issuance of ultimatum to the herdsmen by Sunday Ighoho, asking them to quit their legitimate business and move back to the North.

“Afterwards, there was an attack on innocent Fulani/northerners their properties and lives all in the name of chasing criminals out of the region.

“We wish to therefore seize this opportunity to condemn in totality this unpatriotic and cowardice act. if at all at any point in time a Fulani man was found guilty of any crime he/she should have been brought to book by the necessary authorities and not take unnecessary and lawless actions.

“Moreover, one Fulani man committing a crime does not make all Fulani men criminals and does not legalise the attack on their lives and properties.

“We are compelled to use this medium to call on the attention of the appropriate security agencies to immediately investigate, arrest and prosecute Mr Sunday Igboho and his accomplices for perpetrating this act.

“May we also walk down the memory lane to remind fellow compatriots that we are all equal in regards to Nigeria and as such, every Nigerian can choose to inhabit any part of the country no matter his religious or ethnic affiliations.

“While we commiserate with the Fulani/ Northerners over their loss, we call on them to be calm, law-abiding and show strength and courage in times of pains by refusing to pay violence with violence. They should however be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

“We also wish to call on the government to set up a panel to look for a way on compensating the Fulani for their loss as we believe this is going to help in preventing the eruption of the fresh crisis”, Salisu said.