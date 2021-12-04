From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Northern Consensus Movement (NCM) has come under severe attack by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for criticising and opposing Igbo elders pleas to President Muhammadu Buhari to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful described the views of the northern group as stupidity and shameful display of arrogance, while emphasising that such comments have been the sole reason for the group’s agitation for self-independence. He added “The ranting by these groups are not only disgusting but provocative, and one of the very reasons we agitate for self-determination. How can we continue to belong to the same country with people who are self-centered and don’t reason objectively?

“We don’t want to dignify these inconsequential groups, but we just want the world to note that these were the same charlatans responsible for the killings of Biafrans living in the North even before the civil war.

“These people were behind the killing of our people during Kano riots, Kaduna riots, Bauchi riots, Maiduguri riots, Katsina riots and beheading of Gideon Akaluka and others beheaded in the North during their community meetings in the North.

“They are still the masterminds of unprovoked and senseless attacks on Biafrans living in the North up till date. They want to keep us together in this bondage so they can continue in their genocidal attacks against us but it’s too late.

“We are warning these Northern attack dogs to stop disparaging Igbo elders, traditional rulers and respected Bishops who made out time to meet the President in Abuja for a peaceful resolution of the debacle. These are the real enemies of Nigeria who don’t want peace to prevail because of their selfish interests.

“The Igbo elders and traditional rulers were doing Nigeria good by telling Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu. We believe much in what we are pursuing and their ranting cannot afford to move us in our resolve to get Biafra. “It is quite appalling and unfortunate that these attention seekers are showcasing their stupidity and ignorance to the world by coming out openly to rant in the very manner they did. They should stop pretending that they don’t see the handwriting on the wall against Nigeria government and its security apparatus for the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya.”

